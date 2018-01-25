Toyota teases new off-roaders for 2018 Chicago Auto Show

Enlarge Image Toyota

The hangover from the Detroit Auto Show still lingers, but Toyota's already amped up for next month's Chicago Auto Show, and it's got a teaser to prove it.

Toyota sent out the above teaser for its 2018 Chicago Auto Show debut. It's obviously difficult to see what's in that picture, but some zooming shows off what appears to be the Tundra, 4Runner and Tacoma in TRD Pro guise. All three of these models are already on sale, so it's safe to assume that it's one of two things -- a new trim level above TRD Pro, or updates to the current lineup.

Both the 4Runner and Tundra are a little on the old side, so it would be nice to see some updates to both of those vehicles. The last Tundra refresh came at the 2013 Chicago Auto Show, and the 4Runner's mid-cycle refresh came shortly after that.

We'll get all the answers when Toyota kicks off its Chicago Auto Show press conference at 7 a.m. PT on Feb. 8. Roadshow will be on the ground in the Second City to bring you all the details.