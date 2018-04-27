Toyota's GR Supra Racing Concept makes its Gran Turismo debut

If you're like us, then you've probably been drooling like one of Pavlov's dogs at the thought of driving Toyota's new Supra, especially after seeing the GR Supra Racing Concept at Geneva this year. While you still can't get behind the wheel for real, you can now drive it in Gran Turismo Sport, and that's almost as good, right?

For those of you who don't get down with racing games, Gran Turismo Sport is the first Gran Turismo game to be released on PlayStation 4. Like all Gran Turismo games, GT Sport is super detailed with excellent physics which really does make it the next best thing to actually driving the cars of your dreams.

The ability to jump behind the wheel of the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept comes with the version 1.18 update to the game and is totally free. No need for paid DLC here! Also cool is that thanks to the game, we now have an idea of the new racing Supra's power and torque figures that sit at 591 and 514, respectively. Weight is listed at 2,740 pounds, which means that the GR Supra Racing Concept should be pretty dang quick.

Toyota has been keeping details on the production version new Supra pretty close to its chest, so the car showing up in Gran Turismo represents one of the bigger info dumps we've seen, even if it's for the race car. The word around the campfire is that we will see the road car next year, so fingers crossed.