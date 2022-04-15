Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Toyota Finally Confirms Manual Transmission for Supra

That's right: A three-pedal setup is coming.

Steven Ewing
Will anyone buy the manual? Who knows.

We knew this was coming, but now it's officially official. Toyota on Friday confirmed the GR Supra coupe will gain a manual transmission option.

This news comes on the heels of Toyota unveiling the hot-damn GR Corolla -- a 300-horsepower hot hatch with all-wheel drive and, yes, a manual transmission. Toyota confirmed the Supra manual with a tweet asking, "Did you think we were done?"

It's unclear if the manual transmission will be offered with the Supra's 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the 3.0-liter I6 or both. We also can't say for sure if this means the BMW Z4 will get a manual option, either, despite it and the Supra basically being the same car.

When will we see the manual Supra? Who the heck knows. Our best guess is later this year as part of a 2023 model year update. Toyota seems to give the Supra a nice little update each year, so the addition of a manual for '23 sounds right. No matter when it arrives, we're stoked.

