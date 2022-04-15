Toyota Finally Confirms Manual Transmission for Supra

Enlarge Image Toyota

We knew this was coming, but now it's officially official. Toyota on Friday confirmed the GR Supra coupe will gain a manual transmission option.

This news comes on the heels of Toyota unveiling the hot-damn GR Corolla -- a 300-horsepower hot hatch with all-wheel drive and, yes, a manual transmission. Toyota confirmed the Supra manual with a tweet asking, "Did you think we were done?"

It's unclear if the manual transmission will be offered with the Supra's 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the 3.0-liter I6 or both. We also can't say for sure if this means the BMW Z4 will get a manual option, either, despite it and the Supra basically being the same car.

When will we see the manual Supra? Who the heck knows. Our best guess is later this year as part of a 2023 model year update. Toyota seems to give the Supra a nice little update each year, so the addition of a manual for '23 sounds right. No matter when it arrives, we're stoked.