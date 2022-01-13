Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Toyota Supra will sprout a manual transmission option this year

Yes, the Supra will finally get three pedals and a stick.

supra-promo

More manuals, woo!

 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Toyota Supra buyers won't be relegated to the choice of only an automatic transmission much longer. Roadshow can confirm the Supra will receive a manual transmission option this year. The Drive first reported on the news citing a dealership source on Wednesday.

It's unclear what other changes Toyota may present for the Supra this year, but a clutch pedal is one of them. Is it what the Supra needs to succeed? Possibly -- that's for drivers to decide and vote on with purchase orders. Today, the top-range Supra rocks a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and an eight-speed automatic. A 2.0-liter turbo-four serves as a gateway model. It's not clear if the manual will be available for both engines, but so far, all signs say "yes." While a manual won't sway anyone who believes the Supra's just a BMW Z4 with a makeover, its addition should at least delight those in favor of rowing their own gears to have some extra fun.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment on a future product.

A Supra with a manual transmission isn't the only exciting news Toyota has planned, however. We'll also see a Corolla GR, which should pluck the Yaris GR's buzzing turbo-three engine to provide North Americans with a new hot hatch. You could say 2022 is shaping up to be another good year for sports cars in general.

