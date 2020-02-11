Toyota Supra 2.0L Turbo: America, it looks like you're on deck

Toyota

While the US never knew a Toyota Supra with a four-cylinder, it's no stranger to other parts of the world. But now it sounds like America's getting its very own Supra with a turbocharged four-banger.

Toyota on Monday announced it has big news to share surrounding the 2021 Supra at the Daytona International Speedway this coming Thursday. That's just ahead of the Daytona 500, which is scheduled for Feb. 16.

The announcement follows a Motor Trend report published this past Saturday after the magazine spoke with Ed Laukes, Toyota's vice president of marketing, at the Chicago Auto Show.

When asked specifically about the possibility of a turbo-four Supra, he insisted we'll learn more this week, which seems like a not-so-subtle way of confirming the car is headed to America. The Supra 2.0L Turbo has been on sale in Japan and the automaker just recently confirmed it was set for a European debut this summer.

If the executive's words aren't enough, Motor Trend also spotted a California Air Resources Board document that shows Toyota's gone through the trouble of certifying the car for sale in the state. It's hard to imagine jumping through the regulatory hoops without intention of selling the car. And since California is home to the strictest tailpipe regulations in the US, it'll pass federal regulations easy peasy.

Even though the turbo-four car won't have the sweet sounds of an inline-six engine, it's not all bad. When Toyota revealed the car for Europe, the automaker was keen to note this Supra is 220 pounds lighter and sports a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

It's also very safe to say we'll get the same engine tune Europe will; there, the BMW-sourced turbo-four (yes, this engine also comes from Germany) makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Japanese models actually boast two tunes, both with less power. In America, we certainly like our horsepower.

Toyota didn't immediately return a request for comment, but nevertheless, we'll learn what the company has in store for the Supra in just a couple of days.