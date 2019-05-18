Toyota Supra, Ford Mustang GT350, McLaren GT and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's new weekend review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week kicked off on a strong note with our first drive of the long-awaited 2020 Toyota Supra, and stayed strong with some big news items and vehicle debuts.

2020 Toyota Supra

Though we got an early taste at a Supra prototype earlier this year, this week marked the first time we got behind the wheel of the honest-to-goodness, production-spec 2020 Toyota Supra. It's a totally different take on Toyota's iconic sports car, and shares a lot of its guts -- including its turbocharged, 3.0-liter I6 engine -- with the BMW Z4 roadster. Editor-in-chief Tim Stevens gave the new Supra a full workout on road and track in Virginia, and came away impressed... mostly.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

When Mercedes-Benz launches the new EQC in 2020, it'll battle the Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X for luxury EV SUV dominance. It might not have the longest driving range of the bunch, but as managing editor Steven Ewing learned while testing the EQC in Oslo, Norway, this week, the Mercedes more than makes up for some of its shortcomings by offering a properly luxurious EV experience.

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

No, this isn't the upcoming, supercharged GT500, but the Shelby GT350 is still a mighty fine way to experience maximum Mustang performance. Its flat-plane-crank, 5.2-liter V8 is one of our favorite engines, and a few small updates for 2019 make Ford's potent pony even better than ever. Reviews editor Jon Wong hustled the new GT350 around Michigan's M1 Concourse track this week, to see how this hard-core Mustang handles a day of lapping.

Supra, Supra, Supra!

The 2020 Toyota Supra launch was the big-time event from this week, and in addition to his first drive review, editor-in-chief Tim Stevens got in front of the camera to give you a thorough look at Toyota's new sports car, and shows you how it handles twisty backroads and a very technical track.

A closer look at the McLaren GT

Several weeks before the McLaren GT made its official debut, our Carfection team in the UK got a chance to pore over the new supercar on video. Henry Catchpole offers a closer look at McLaren's new grand tourer, and talks about why this car is actually quite special.

Review: 2019 BMW M850i Convertible

Reviews editor Jake Holmes spent some time with BMW's new droptop GT, the M850i Convertible. Not only is the new 8 Series one of the most beautiful BMWs to grace our shores in several years, it's one of the best-driving Bimmers, too.