Toyota Supra won't get Android Auto, even though future BMWs will

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The co-developed BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra sports cars share a number of things, from engines to suspension parts to interior switchgear. But while the Z4 uses BMW's latest iDrive 7 infotainment tech, the Supra relies on the German company's iDrive 6 software. And that isn't going to change.

That's especially important to note now, as BMW recently announced it'll begin offering Android Auto on its iDrive 7-equipped cars in July -- wirelessly, too. Android Auto is not included with iDrive 6, including the Supra, meaning Toyota's coupe won't be available with this smartphone-mirroring tech. Meanwhile, Apple CarPlay is standard.

"We're always looking to see what's possible," Ben Haushalter, Toyota's senior manager of vehicle product planning, told Roadshow in a press conference Monday. But the company has no immediate plans to put iDrive 7 tech in the Supra, and Haushalter said it isn't a priority.

"We're collecting customer feedback to see if that's something they're interested in," Haushalter said. "We visited over a dozen dealers ... we met with owners. Honestly, the Android Auto question hasn't come up as huge detractors so far."

Cabin tech aside, the Supra heads into the 2021 model year with some significant upgrades, including a new 2.0-liter turbo I4 model and more power for the 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6. That's apparently only the beginning for the Supra, too, so who knows, maybe the company will change its mind regarding infotainment options.