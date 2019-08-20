Toyota recalls 14,200 RAV4 SUVs over faulty backup camera

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Backup cameras are a federally mandated new vehicle component these days, and knowing that, a vehicle can quickly fall out of compliance with a faulty part. As such, Toyota has filed documents with the NHTSA as it prepares to recall the 2019 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid over a fault in the backup camera.

According to the NHTSA documents filed earlier this month, 14,215 RAV4 models are subject to the recall but Toyota estimates fewer than 1% of the models have the actual defect. Affected RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models were made between May 27, 2019, and July 27, 2019.

The automaker traced the backup camera issue to a damaged electrical connector. During a part check, one of the pins on the audio display unit may have bent in a way that affects the backup camera. When the driver selects the reverse gear, the backup camera may not activate and display on the interior touchscreen as it's supposed to.

Although the issue doesn't appear to be widespread, according to Toyota's filings, each of the 14,215 cars will need to be brought to a dealership. There, a technician will check the backup camera system, and if it doesn't display when the driver selects reverse, owners will get a new audio display unit free of charge.

Owners should receive a recall notification at the end of September through the first week of October as the campaign kicks off. For RAV4 Hybrid owners, it may be a chance to kill two birds with one stone; the hybrid SUV is subject to a separate recall involving a bad brake booster.