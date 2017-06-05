Toyota recalls 32,000 Tacoma pickups for potential stalling

Considering most people don't want a pickup truck that randomly stalls in the middle of the road, Toyota's latest recall is about as necessary as they come.

Toyota has issued a recall for approximately 32,000 examples of the 2016-2017 Tacoma midsize pickup truck, all of which are equipped with V6 engines. Models with the smaller inline-4 engine are unaffected.

The problem comes from a manufacturing error. The crankshaft timing rotor in the V6 might have too much anticorrosion coating. While that might not sound like a problem, it can cause the crankshaft position sensor to malfunction. The crankshaft position sensor monitors the position or speed of the crankshaft. The vehicle's computer uses that sensor to adjust ignition timing, fuel injection and other parameters that keep the engine running like a top.

In the event the crank position sensor fails, the truck might display the infamous "Check Engine" light. The engine might run roughly, including misfires, and it has the chance to completely stall out. If the engine stalls while the vehicle is in motion, it increases the chance of a collision.

Thankfully, the fix is a simple one. Owners of affected trucks can head to dealerships, where technicians will replace the crank position sensors with modified versions. Owners will be notified by first-class mail starting in July, and as with all recalls, the fix is free.