Toyota recalling Prius hybrid, Lexus CUVs over airbag issue

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Toyota has issued a safety recall for its Prius hatchback, as well as certain Lexus NX and RX crossovers. Some 49,000 vehicles in the US are affected, covering Prius and RX models from the 2016 model year, and NX crossovers from 2015 and 2016.

In a press release, Toyota says these vehicles have a fault in the airbag electronics where over time, an open circuit can be created. This means an airbag warning light could illuminate accidentally, and the side curtain and/or front airbags might not actually deploy in the event of a crash.

It is unclear if any crashes or injuries related to this problem have occurred.

Toyota says its dealers will check the serial numbers of the airbag sensors and replace new ones if needed. Of course, this work will be done with no expense to customers, and recall notices will be sent by mail beginning in late March.