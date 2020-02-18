Toyota recall covers popular 2020 RAV4, Camry hybrid models

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

A handful of Toyota's popular hybrid models are subject to a new recall, according to documents the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published earlier this month.

Toyota said in the filing that the Avalon Hybrid, Camry, Camry Hybrid, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid and Lexus ES 300h are all included in the new recall. Total, the recall covers 44,191 vehicles. The issue at hand are engines that may leak coolant, which is no good for the non-hybrid models. Lack of coolant can lead to overheating in the engine, and in turn, lead to stalling. An unexpected stall increases the risk of a crash.

The issue for the conventional vehicles and their hybrid counterparts is two-fold. The engine may damage with a lack of coolant, which could then lead to an oil leak. The latter fluid may increase the risk of a fire. Coolant may also leak internally, so owners may not see any puddles underneath the car. Toyota named faulty engine casting as the source of all the problems.

And anything involving big-ticket leaks like this is often a costly repair. Indeed, owners of these vehicles will need to gear up for a major operation. The automaker said upon arriving at the dealer, a technician will inspect each of the affected models' engines, and then, it's time for a full engine replacement. That includes a new engine block, too.

All of the costly work will be done free of charge for owners, of course. Look for notices to reach the mail on April 6.