Toyota RAV4 cracks 10-million sales

The Toyota RAV4 has found over 10 million homes since its introduction in 1994, and that moves it into elite territory at the automaker.

The company announced the milestone on Friday after cumulative global sales showed the RAV4 passed the 10 million mark after counting the tallies as of the end of February. A yearly sales chart shows the nameplate's sales grew year-over-year save for two years: 2008 and 2011. This year remains a big asterisk as automakers grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, which has left car buyers at home, auto production idled and dealerships closed in numerous parts of the world. Yet, there's no denying the RAV4 won't remain a popular choice when restrictions lift.

And the small crossover will keep on motoring along with fuel-saving technology. As the RAV4 Hybrid becomes an incredibly popular choice, Toyota will soon roll out the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid model. Not only will it be fuel efficient, it'll be the sportiest model of the lineup. Fun fact, the only other Toyota vehicle that will sprint from 0-60 mph quicker is the Supra.

It took 26 years for the RAV4 to reach the 10 million sales milestone, but at the rate buyers flock to crossovers and SUVs, 20 million will probably take a far shorter amount of time.