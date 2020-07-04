2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime drive, Ford Bronco teasers and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Fourth of July, Roadshow readers! The week leading up to the holiday was hardly quiet, especially as Ford gears up to finally reveal the 2021 Ford Bronco.
But our editors also stayed busy driving plenty of new cars, too. We got our first taste of the second-fastest car in Toyota's lineup, the 2021 RAV4 Prime.
Grab a seat and let us take you through everything you might have missed this week.
Here's the best of the best from June 28 to July 4.
Top reviews
Toyota's RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid SUV really wowsSee all photos
There's a new plug-in SUV in town, and it hails from Toyota. The 2021 RAV4 Prime packs a pretty great range rating, and it's seriously quick. It was enough to bring some wow factor to the segment, according to Reviews Editor Craig Cole.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime first drive review.
2020 Ferrari F8 Spider is a 710-horsepower thrill rideSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Ferrari F8, and although he's no fan of this sports car's face, he found it a delightful car with gobs of power to enjoy.
Click here to read our 2020 Ferrari F8 review.
2020 Buick Encore GX is a gussied-up TrailblazerSee all photos
Ewing also drove something a little less... shall we say wild. The 2020 Encore GX seems like a pretty good sweet spot in the Buick lineup, but a buzzy engine and lack of value didn't make it an all-out winner in his eyes.
Click here to read our 2020 Buick Encore GX review.
2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS is always ready for a good timeSee all photos
Top news
- Ford Bronco teasers galore: The Blue Oval is clearly excited to finally show off its reborn off-road SUV. We rounded up all the teasers so far.
- Tesla surprises: The electric carmaker beat estimates and said it delivered just over 90,000 cars in Q2. That's down from Q1, but Tesla's factory in California was also shut down for quite a while amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Where's the CX-5 Diesel?: Mazda's diesel crossover still hasn't shown up for 2020, and it could perhaps be a one-and-done kind of deal.
- Dodge shows off 8,950 horsepower: The brand's lineup of new muscle cars is here, spearheaded by the Challenger Super Stock and a one-year Dodge Durango Hellcat.
- Lincolns bids farewell to the Continental: The luxury sedan will die at the end of this year with no replacement. Instead, the luxury brand will focus on SUVs. Shocker.
- Subscribe to luxury at BMW: The German brand will roll out new services that basically make it possible to subscribe to features. Like, you could only get heated seats for a few months, should you wish. It's a pretty controversial decision.
2021 Bentley Bentayga has better tech, better styleSee all photos
Top videos
Deep dive into the 2021 Elantra
Hyundai's compact car goes bold in its latest generation, and Cole gives us a walk-through of the car.
The RAV4 Prime is the best of both worlds
Partially electric, partially a gasoline-fed vehicle, Cole drives the RAV4 Prime and tells us why it's a sweet spot, even if it's a tad expensive.
Truck battle royal: 2021 Ford F-50 vs. Ram 1500
Reviews Editor Emme Hall pits two pickup trucks against one another and decides which one is comes out the winner.
Discuss: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime drive, Ford Bronco teasers and more: Roadshow's week in review
