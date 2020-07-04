2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime drive, Ford Bronco teasers and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Happy Fourth of July, Roadshow readers! The week leading up to the holiday was hardly quiet, especially as Ford gears up to finally reveal the 2021 Ford Bronco.

But our editors also stayed busy driving plenty of new cars, too. We got our first taste of the second-fastest car in Toyota's lineup, the 2021 RAV4 Prime.

Grab a seat and let us take you through everything you might have missed this week.

Here's the best of the best from June 28 to July 4.

Top reviews

There's a new plug-in SUV in town, and it hails from Toyota. The 2021 RAV4 Prime packs a pretty great range rating, and it's seriously quick. It was enough to bring some wow factor to the segment, according to Reviews Editor Craig Cole.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime first drive review.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Ferrari F8, and although he's no fan of this sports car's face, he found it a delightful car with gobs of power to enjoy.

Click here to read our 2020 Ferrari F8 review.

Ewing also drove something a little less... shall we say wild. The 2020 Encore GX seems like a pretty good sweet spot in the Buick lineup, but a buzzy engine and lack of value didn't make it an all-out winner in his eyes.

Click here to read our 2020 Buick Encore GX review.

Top news

Top videos

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a bold move

Deep dive into the 2021 Elantra

Hyundai's compact car goes bold in its latest generation, and Cole gives us a walk-through of the car.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is the best of both worlds

The RAV4 Prime is the best of both worlds

Partially electric, partially a gasoline-fed vehicle, Cole drives the RAV4 Prime and tells us why it's a sweet spot, even if it's a tad expensive.

2021 Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Truck battle royal

Truck battle royal: 2021 Ford F-50 vs. Ram 1500

Reviews Editor Emme Hall pits two pickup trucks against one another and decides which one is comes out the winner.