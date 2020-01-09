Your next Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is now made in America

Toyota

The Toyota Prius is not the Japanese automaker's most popular hybrid model any longer. That honor goes to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which saw sales climb by 92.3% last year. And now, it's made in the USA.

Toyota said on Wednesday that 2020 RAV4 Hybrid production has kicked off at its Kentucky-based manufacturing facility. Toyota has built the Camry at this facility for the past 18 years. Previously, the compact SUV came from Japan or Canada. In addition, the plant also builds a few other electrified models such as the Camry Hybrid, Avalon Hybrid and the Lexus ES 300h.

US RAV4 Hybrid production comes as Toyota plans to expand the RAV4 lineup even further with the addition of the 2021 RAV4 Prime. Like the Prius Prime, the designation marks a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the SUV will sport 302 horsepower. In fact, the RAV4 plug-in will be the second quickest, accelerating Toyota in the automaker's lineup to just behind the Supra.

This decade, we'll only see electrification take a stronger hold on automakers' product portfolios. At Toyota, the company plans to offer an electrified option for every model it sells come 2025. The RAV4 is just the tip of the iceberg.