Toyota has been surprisingly tight-lipped about what it will be showing this year at CES, but the automaker has been talking an awful lot about robotics and autonomous cars as of late and that trend to continue here at the big show. The press conference will be streamed here at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

What we know for sure is that Toyota will be rolling out a new autonomous car user experience concept and that the automaker will debut the next generation framework for connected vehicle and telematics systems.

In a nutshell, we'll be getting a peek at how we will interact with the self-driving cars of the future and how those cars will, in turn, interact with each other and the grid.

Stay with CNET for complete CES 2017 coverage.