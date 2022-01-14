Toyota GR GT3 concept: A track-only stunner of a concept car

Toyota

You won't find a production Toyota quite like it, and that's on purpose. Meet the Toyota GR GT3 concept, which the automaker revealed at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon on Friday. Its purpose is to take nothing from Toyota production cars, but instead, create a driver-focused, track-only machine first, and perhaps production car learnings later.

Details are ultra slim at the moment. Toyota didn't even provide information surrounding its powertrain, though the carmaker said it's committed to making "the world of motorsports sustainable." Noting this GR GT3 concept has exhaust pipes, it's likely a hybrid powertrain of some sort sits underneath the gorgeous body.

Toyota also said the GR GT3 concept follows a pattern the GR Yaris set in motion. The company wants to commercialize motorsport cars first, rather than take production cars and upfit them for racing duty. Hence, here we have a dedicated GT3 concept. Whether or not that means Toyota plans a production car remotely close to this concept remains to be seen, but it sure seems unlikely given the BMW-partnered Supra exists today.

For everyone's sake, and at a minimum, hopefully we see elements of this car design make its way to production cars because wow. In a very un-Toyota like fashion, designers dreamt up a flowing, sleek style for this race car that feels more German than anything. The front includes a wide grille with small headlights nearly hidden away. A long hood, short greenhouse and nearly straight belt line hit some nostalgic notes, too. The rear feels a little more Lexus-like than anything, but its low, wide and boasts an aggressive diffusor and massive wing for all the downforce it can muscle.

We'll definitely bring you more on the GR GT3 concept, if and when Toyota decides to share more, but I wouldn't hold my breath for a street-legal production car. If anything, it feels like an excellent candidate for the digital realm. Could we see it in, say, Gran Turismo 7?