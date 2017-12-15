Toyota Gazoo Racing to debut racy Super Sport Concept

Toyota's Gazoo Racing division is likely the envy of every gearhead employed by the Japanese automaker. In addition to having race programs in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and World Rally Championship, Gazoo has begun tinkering with Toyota street cars and been hard at work on a wicked Le Mans-inspired concept vehicle. The GR Super Sport Concept will be uncovered next month at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Inspiration for the concept draws heavily from Gazoo's WEC race antics, with the teaser image showing a silhouette that looks an awful lot like the TS050 LMP1 race car. Chances are the concept will be nothing more than eye candy to draw more people into the Toyota Gazoo Racing booth at the show, but the idea of a Le Mans-inspired road car is undeniably cool.

We'll have to wait until next month to get a full look at the GR Super Sport Concept. Sadly, it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for the rumored return of the Supra.