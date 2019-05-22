Toyota's Gazoo Racing will make MkIII and MkIV Supra parts again

Enlarge Image Toyota

People have always loved Toyota's Supra, certainly in its Mark III variant and especially in its famous Mark IV format. Prices for these cars have gone through the roof in recent months and that has inspired the folks at Toyota to start up production of parts once again, according to an announcement made by Gazoo Racing boss Shigeki Tomoyama May 21 during the Japanese launch for the new Supra.

Toyota's Gazoo Racing division will be leading the effort as part of its GR Heritage Parts Project. The move to bring older model parts back into production is still relatively uncommon with Japanese car brands, though that is changing.

Now that Japanese cars are developing more of a cult status and are starting to see dramatic increases in value, factory-run heritage parts programs along the lines of what we see from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche could become a more enticing proposition to Japanese OEMs.

Details on exactly what parts will be made available when they'll enter production, where you can buy them and how much they'll cost are pretty much nonexistent at the moment, but we'll be keeping our ear to the ground for further news.

