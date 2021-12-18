Tons of Toyota EVs, Mercedes EQS, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here we are, y'all, it's Saturday. That means it's time for another week in review. It was jam packed with new car drives and a boatload of new Toyota EVs the automaker showed off. Read on below and catch the Roadshow News Recap above for a discussion on all the Toyota news.
Top reviews
The Mercedes-Benz EQS450 is a legit luxury carSee all photos
Social Media Editor Daniel Golson reviewed the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 and walked away wildly impressed.
Click here to read our 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 review.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks like the future, todaySee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin got a first crack at the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and found the futuristic package includes a ton of practicality.
Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 first drive review.
2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive: Bavarian cruise missileSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive and it's just as ballistic as you think it is.
Click here to read our 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive review.
Top news
- Tons of Toyota EVs: The automaker plans for 30 new EVs by 2030 and we got a look at some really cool-looking cars to come.
- Lexus' electric future: Toyota's luxury division wasn't left out of the EV push.
- A chat with F1 champ Max Verstappen: We spoke with the newly crowned F1 champion on this drama-filled season.
- Rivian's new factory: The startup will build a $5 billion factory in Georgia.
- Another look at the new Type R: Honda teased its new performance hatchback again, and it looks so good.
- Meet the Hoonitron: Audi revealed a new ride for Ken Block, inspired by the past S1 Quattro.
Top videos
Come check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 on video with us.