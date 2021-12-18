Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Tons of Toyota EVs, Mercedes EQS, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories for the week ending Dec. 18.

Here we are, y'all, it's Saturday. That means it's time for another week in review. It was jam packed with new car drives and a boatload of new Toyota EVs the automaker showed off. Read on below and catch the Roadshow News Recap above for a discussion on all the Toyota news.

Top reviews

The Mercedes-Benz EQS450 is a legit luxury car

See all photos

Social Media Editor Daniel Golson reviewed the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 and walked away wildly impressed.

Click here to read our 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 review.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks like the future, today

See all photos

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin got a first crack at the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and found the futuristic package includes a ton of practicality.

Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 first drive review.

2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive: Bavarian cruise missile

See all photos

Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive and it's just as ballistic as you think it is.

Click here to read our 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive
4:52

Come check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 on video with us.