Toyota drops prices for nearly all 2017 RAV4 crossovers

If you're in the market for a Toyota RAV4 but haven't yet pulled the trigger -- you're in luck. No, seriously.

Even though the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is approximately halfway through the model year, Toyota's seen fit to throw some discounts its way. The discounts apply to both front-wheel- and all-wheel-drive variants, and they cover every trim except for the range-topping Platinum. Hybrids are also excluded.

A base 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE now costs $24,410 for FWD and $25,810 for AWD -- a discount of $500. If you're interested in a bit more standard equipment, the RAV4 offers the steepest discount of any model -- its price of $25,500 ($26,900 for AWD) represents a $1,330 discount.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toward the top of the model lineup, the RAV4 SE will set buyers back $28,790 for FWD and $30,190 for AWD, which represents a $1,195 discount. Finally, the penultimate Limited trim sports a $925 price chop, with FWD starting at $30,905 and AWD setting buyers back $32,305. All the prices mentioned here don't take into account the $960 destination and handling fee.

No matter what trim you select, the power train remains the same. Forward motion comes from a 2.5-liter I4 putting out 176 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic sends that power to either the front or all four wheels, depending on buyer preference. The most efficient gas RAV4s -- LE and XLE with front-wheel drive -- achieve 23 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.

Also, regardless of trim, you get Toyota Safety Sense P as standard equipment. This is Toyota's suite of driver-assistance aids. It'll brake for you, follow the traffic ahead, automatically engage the high beams on dark roads and even guide you back into a lane if you start to drift out.

Best of all, the prices have already taken effect, so you can snag one up right away. If you bought a RAV4 last month... well, that stinks.