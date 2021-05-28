Toyota Corolla Cross announcement likely as automaker teases small SUV silhouette

Toyota

Next week, Toyota likely plans to show us another new SUV. At least that's sure what it looks like from a sketch the Japanese automaker revealed on Thursday: the silhouette of a small, high-riding vehicle (in other words, a small SUV).

Yes, Toyota still sells the C-HR, but we're probably in for a US version of the Toyota Corolla Cross. The brand revealed the Corolla Cross last year for various countries in Asia, but we long suspected the vehicle would slot right into the company's stateside lineup. If we're right, expect it to be another step in Toyota's SUV ladder between the C-HR and RAV4. Toyota already has the "Corolla Cross" trademark, too, so it seems like a safe bet.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Poring over dimensions for the foreign-market Corolla Cross, above, shows the little SUV is both longer and taller than a C-HR. That should translate to a bit more passenger room than the tighter C-HR -- and perhaps a bit more cargo space. The Corolla Cross would also offer a much "safer" design compared to the funky C-HR, which isn't bad looking, but certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea. Meanwhile, the Corolla Cross has great, cutesy style, which may spur buyers to choose a small SUV with the Toyota logo over more conservatively designed models like the Honda HR-V or Kia Seltos.

Expect powertrains to mirror the Corolla we know so well, noting the Corolla Cross rides on the same platform. They'll likely include a 1.8-liter inline-four with 140 horsepower and 129 pound-feet of torque, and a hybridized version with 122 hp, just like the Corolla Hybrid.

Check back June 2 (when Toyota plans to spill the beans) for more information.