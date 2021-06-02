Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid teased for US

The Corolla Cross is available as a hybrid in other markets, too.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota hasn't shown off any pictures of the Corolla Cross Hybrid yet, but I wouldn't expect it to look too different from its gas-powered sibling.

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross was barely just announced for the US market, but the automaker is already thinking ahead.

Toyota on Wednesday teased an upcoming hybrid version of the Corolla Cross. The teaser, which was presented to the media at a press conference in Texas, didn't show much more than a blue-ringed version of the Cross' rear badge, but that's enough to confirm the hybrid-electric vehicle is destined for the US market. It's unclear when it will be unveiled in full, or if Toyota will publish the teaser for the public.

Slotting between the C-HR and the RAV4, the Toyota Corolla Cross is basically an SUV-style adaptation of Toyota's most popular nameplate. A 169-horsepower inline-4 engine is standard and can be linked to front- or all-wheel drive.

Considering the Cross' powertrain is a direct translation of the Corolla sedan's, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the Corolla Hybrid's 121-horsepower hybrid-electric powertrain to show up under the Corolla Cross' hood. In sedan form, that hybrid setup is good for an estimated 53 mpg in the city and 52 mpg highway. Those numbers will likely shrink a smidge, given the Corolla Cross' larger crossover body, but we won't know until Toyota chimes in with their internal estimates.

It's not a surprise that Toyota would introduce a hybrid version of the Corolla Cross. Not only is it available in other markets where the Corolla Cross was unveiled earlier, the automaker is determined to increase its electrified vehicle sales going forward, just like… you know, pretty much everybody. Keep your eyes on Roadshow for more Corolla Cross Hybrid information as we creep closer to its eventual reveal.