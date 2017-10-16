Toyota Concept-i Ride makes mobility easier for the handicapped

At the Tokyo Motor Show later this month, Toyota will show off a trio of concepts -- two new, one old -- that seek to reshape the idea of getting around town.

The first concept, the Toyota Concept-i, was originally unveiled at CES 2017. The concept focused on a built-in artificial intelligence (AI) agent that could anticipate the occupants' needs and respond in kind, whether it's suggesting a destination or changing the cabin lighting. It's designed for both autonomous and piloted driving, and exterior screens allow the AI to "communicate" with others.

The Toyota Concept-i Ride builds upon that concept with a vehicle designed specifically to make life easier for the handicapped. Gull-wing doors provide loads of space for easy ingress and egress, and there's a space behind the single seat for wheelchair storage. Instead of using pedals, the vehicle is controlled with joysticks.

Enlarge Image Toyota

It is designed for both piloted and autonomous driving, with the car capable of driving or parking itself as necessary. Toyota's AI appears here, as well, offering the same benefits as in the original Concept-i.

The final piece of Toyota's Tokyo concept blitz is the Concept-i Walk. This scooter is designed to work on sidewalks, rotating on a dime and occupying a space no larger than a standard human. It, too, is capable of moving on its own, but a joystick atop the concept allows users to pilot it. Think of it as a Segway without the whole leaning-to-move part.

The Tokyo Motor Show press days kick off on Oct. 25, and we'll be there, so stick around Roadshow if you want to get up close and personal with concepts from Toyota and other automakers.