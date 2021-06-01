Toyota debuts the new road-focused 2022 4Runner TRD Sport

Toyota

People love Toyota's 4Runner SUV. I mean, it's rugged, super capable off-road, has epic resale value and looks the business. But on the flip side, it's also ponderous on-road, thirsty, old and expensive to buy (new or used). Toyota has taken a stab at mitigating some of those negative things by offering the 4Runner in more configurations than you can shake a stick at, and according to an announcement made on Tuesday, it's about to get another one. Enter the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport. Unlike the TRD Off-Road or TRD Pro trims, this 4Runner has its sights set on tarmac.

Toyota

The TRD Sport is available as either two-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed, manually shifted transfer case -- it's still a 4Runner, after all. However, where the TRD Sport starts to differentiate itself from the rest of the TRD pack is with its suspension. Specifically, it comes equipped with Toyota's Cross-linked reactive absorber system (X-REAS) suspension (also available on the Limited trim) that links opposite corners of the vehicle to help control the motion of the vehicle's body.

Other TRD Sport touches include new unique 20-inch wheels and a TRD hood scoop and a front spoiler and blacked-out roof rails. In addition, parts like the grille, rocker panels and body molding are painted body color. Inside, you get heated SofTex seats with the TRD logo stitched into the headrest, as well as TRD floor mats and a TRD shift knob.

For 2022, all 4Runners are making the switch to LED low-beam headlights, high-beam headlights and fog lights. They also all come standard with Toyota's Safety Sense P driver assistance suite, which includes traction control, stability control, ABS and brake assist.

Toyota is keeping mum when it comes to a proposed on-sale date or pricing for the 2022 4Runner TRD Sport, but that information will likely become available closer to launch.

2021 Toyota TRD Pro models get a new color, 4Runner gets beefed up suspension See all photos +9 More