Toyota teases new TRD Pro off-roader for Chicago Auto Show

Toyota's TRD Pro line is more than just an aesthetic package, offering upgrades that truly do increase a vehicle's off-road capability. At the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Toyota will introduce a new member of that family.

Toyota announced on Tuesday that it plans to unveil a new TRD Pro vehicle at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show later this week. The automaker says that, in addition to this new TRD Pro vehicle, the whole line will receive some updates for the 2020 model year.

It's not too hard to narrow down the possibilities. Both the Tacoma and Tundra have TRD Pro trims already, and while there's a new Tacoma coming to the show, I wouldn't call a 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro "new," necessarily. There's also a 4Runner TRD Pro already, leaving the C-HR, RAV4, Highlander, Sequoia and Land Cruiser as possible candidates.

Since all TRD Pro vehicles right now are body-on-frame, I think it's safe to say the mystery car in the teaser above is either a Sequoia or a Land Cruiser. Given that Toyota already announced a new Land Cruiser variant for Chicago, I assume it will be the Sequoia, but we won't know for sure until the Chicago Auto Show kicks off on Thursday. A Land Cruiser TRD Pro would be gnarly.