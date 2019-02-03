Toyota's 2019 Super Bowl ad makes us wish we were as tough as Toni and the RAV4 Hybrid

What do the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the world's first woman to get a full-ride college football scholarship as a nonspecialist for defense have in common? Before now, nothing, but Toyota wants to show us with its 2019 Super Bowl ad that it dropped on Monday that making assumptions about things isn't always the right thing.

Antoinette "Toni" Harris is a 22-year-old native Detroiter who became the first woman to be offered a college football scholarship to play on a regular defensive team. She is attending school at East Los Angeles College but has just signed a contract to play for Bethany College in Kansas.

Now playing: Watch this: Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

"I am thrilled to partner with Toyota on our like-minded quest to defy expectations, lead the charge without compromise and overcome adversity," Harris said in a statement Tuesday. "I hope this will inspire others who are experiencing a similar journey."

The recently redesigned Toyota RAV4 is maybe less of an underdog than Harris, given that it is the world's best-selling SUV, but Toyota is out to show that its hybrid models can be about more than just efficiency. In fact, the hybrid RAV4 has always been the most energetic of the bunch, and the new one keeps that tradition alive.

The 2019 RAV4 Hybrid makes more power and torque than any of the other models, and along with all the myriad improvements that Toyota made to the RAV4 when it rebooted it for the 2019 model year, it is even more of a force to be reckoned with than before, just like Harris.