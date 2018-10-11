Toyota recalls 2019 C-HR SUV because the wheels might fall off

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

Wheels: They're pretty good things to have attached to a car, and it's generally preferred that they stay, you know, attached to the car. When they don't, like in Toyota's case, it's time for a recall.

Toyota has issued a recall for the 2019 C-HR subcompact SUV. Thankfully, the recall is rather small in scope, limited to approximately 700 vehicles, although Toyota did not say if the recalled vehicles share anything in common like build dates. So far this year, Toyota has sold about 37,930 C-HRs in the US, and it sold an additional 25,755 in 2017.

The recall stems from axle bearing bolts, which keep underbody components together. Apparently, some of these bolts on the affected vehicles might not have been tightened to spec. If they become loose or fall off during vehicle operation, rear brake components might become damaged, and there's a chance the rear wheels might detach. This, obviously, increases the risk of a crash, hence the recall.

In order to remedy the issue, Toyota's technicians will inspect the bolts in question after vehicles return to the dealership. If any of the bolts are loose or detached, Toyota will replace the rear axle hub bearing assembly and the rear axle carrier sub-assembly with new parts. Owners should start receiving recall notifications via first-class mail in early November.

This is Toyota's third recall in a seven-day span. Earlier, the automaker recalled 168,000 vehicles for bad airbag control unit programming that might prevent some airbags from deploying during a crash. Toyota also issued a recall for 807,000 Prius hybrids in the US for a separate software bug that might cause a vehicle to stall instead of entering a failsafe "limp" mode.