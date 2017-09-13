Judging from the floor here at the Frankfurt Motor Show, gas is out and electricity is in. As the world searches for ways to reduce carbon emissions and improve efficiency, manufacturers are doing their part by offering new EVs, be it in concept or production model form.

Some have even gone a step further, promising to fully electrify their fleets in the near future. Volvo will bring all-electrified powertrains to its vehicles by 2019; Jaguar Land Rover has promised the same by 2020; Mercedes-Benz by 2022. Not to be outdone, BMW will bring 25 electrified vehicles to market by 2025.

Here in Germany, there are plenty of EVs to be spied on the show floor. We've picked out five of them for your viewing pleasure. The Smart EQ and the Audi Aicon are concepts that are far away from production. Like, really far away. But the Mini Electric Concept will come to market in 2019. The BMW i3s is headed to the US as a 2018 model and the I-Pace makes its debut in Jaguar's eTrophy racing series in late 2018.