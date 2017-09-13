We all love coming to the European auto shows. What we don't love is learning which cool new car won't be available to people in the US.
This year, manufacturers here at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany dangled an adorable EV, a wagon and a few crossovers in front of our eyes, only to dash our hopes of any of them coming to America.
If you're looking for a big bummer, check out the video and weep.
Frankfurt Auto Show 2017
Frankfurt Auto Show 2017
