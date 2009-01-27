Top 10 cars for traffic tickets

A study by ISO Quality Planning identified the 10 most ticketed vehicles and the 10 least ticketed. The study puts the Hummer H2 and H3 at the top of the list, followed closely by the Scion tC. Actually, two other Scion models, the xB and xA, also make the top 10 list. A couple of Mercedes-Benz AMG models, the CLK63 and CLS63 also make the list, which shouldn't come as a surprise. The 10 least ticketed cars include a healthy dose of minivans and trucks.
|Most ticketed
|Rate
|Least ticketed
|Rate
|Hummer H2/H3
|463%
|Jaguar XJ
|11%
|Scion tC
|460%
|Chevrolet Suburban
|16%
|Scion XB
|403%
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|21%
|Mercedes Benz CLK63 AMG
|397%
|Chevrolet C/K 3500/2500 pickup
|28%
|Toyota Solara Coupe
|306%
|Buick Park Avenue
|32%
|Mercedes Benz CLS63 AMG
|276%
|Mazda6
|34%
|Scion xA
|275%
|Buick Rainier
|37%
|Subaru Outback
|266%
|Oldsmobile Silhouette
|37%
|Audi A4
|264%
|Buick Lucerne
|40%
|Toyota Matrix
|264%
|GMC Sierra C1500 pickup
|40%
*Violations per 100,000 miles driven, expressed as percentage of average.
The study doesn't specify what kinds of traffic tickets, so there's no telling if Hummers are more likely to speed or run red lights, but you could probably make some reasonable guesses. It also seems unfair to lump the H2 and H3 together.
(Source: MSN Money)
