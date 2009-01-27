Top 10 cars for traffic tickets

Hummer

A study by ISO Quality Planning identified the 10 most ticketed vehicles and the 10 least ticketed. The study puts the Hummer H2 and H3 at the top of the list, followed closely by the Scion tC. Actually, two other Scion models, the xB and xA, also make the top 10 list. A couple of Mercedes-Benz AMG models, the CLK63 and CLS63 also make the list, which shouldn't come as a surprise. The 10 least ticketed cars include a healthy dose of minivans and trucks.

Most ticketed Rate Least ticketed Rate Hummer H2/H3 463% Jaguar XJ 11% Scion tC 460% Chevrolet Suburban 16% Scion XB 403% Chevrolet Tahoe 21% Mercedes Benz CLK63 AMG 397% Chevrolet C/K 3500/2500 pickup 28% Toyota Solara Coupe 306% Buick Park Avenue 32% Mercedes Benz CLS63 AMG 276% Mazda6 34% Scion xA 275% Buick Rainier 37% Subaru Outback 266% Oldsmobile Silhouette 37% Audi A4 264% Buick Lucerne 40% Toyota Matrix 264% GMC Sierra C1500 pickup 40%

*Violations per 100,000 miles driven, expressed as percentage of average.

The study doesn't specify what kinds of traffic tickets, so there's no telling if Hummers are more likely to speed or run red lights, but you could probably make some reasonable guesses. It also seems unfair to lump the H2 and H3 together.

(Source: MSN Money)