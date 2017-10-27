Tom Brady lends his name to Aston Martin Vanquish model

One of the latest head-scratchers in the automotive industry is Aston Martin's decision to partner with Tom Brady, and now, there's a new Vanquish variant bearing his name.

Aston Martin will build just 12 examples of the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition. Incredibly long name aside, this special-edition Vanquish S is as lovely as you'd expect an Aston Martin to be, with a few extra dashes of personality scattered about the car.

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Built in conjunction with Aston Martin's Q bespoke division, the Tom Brady Vanquish S sports a black-on-black motif, with a black exterior matching its black leather interior. There's a whole bunch of carbon fiber trim, a steering wheel from the One-77 and California Poppy leather on the shift paddles.

Extremely rich Patriots fans will enjoy the "TB12" logos that are found in various locations, including the fender badge and embossed on the headrests. The car is available only as a convertible, and its 6.0-liter V12 puts out the same 580 horsepower as other Vanquish S models.

Deliveries of this special edition begin in the first quarter of 2018. Aston Martin did not publicize a price, but considering the "standard" Vanquish S Volante starts at $315,775, it's safe to assume this limited model will command a higher price than that.