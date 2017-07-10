Throwback looks highlight the 2018 Ford Mustang Pony Package

The Ford Mustang has been around longer than many folks currently browsing the internet. For those who prefer to pay homage to the past while still remaining in the present, Ford's got an optional Mustang package for you.

The Pony Package is an option for 2018 Ford Mustang cars equipped with the 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 engine -- sorry, V8 buyers, you're out of luck here.

Enlarge Image Ford

A few of the updates are subtle throwbacks to Mustangs of old. There's a pony-in-corral badge up front, replacing the standalone pony on regular 2018 Mustangs. Out back, it packs the old-school tri-bar pony badge. There's also an understated stripe running just above the side skirts.

The remaining updates aren't necessarily nostalgic, but they help complete the look. There's a set of 19-inch polished wheels for a bit of bling factor, with some new brightwork along the beltline and window trim. An appearance package wouldn't be complete without silly floor mats, so Ford made sure to throw in a set of those, too, with the pony logo embroidered in there.

For the 2018 model year, Ford gave its pony car a serious once-over. There's some new sheet metal up front, and the V6 engine is gone forever. Inside, there's a new 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a bunch of driver-assistance tech, including autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

The 2018 Ford Mustang is set to land at dealerships in October, but there's still a bunch we don't know about this car. Pricing is still a mystery, as is the pricing of the Pony Package, as is the output of its 5.0-liter V8 engine -- Ford has promised a bump over the pre-facelift Mustang, but that's all we know so far.