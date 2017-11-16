Three's company: Three-row Lexus RX finally coming to LA

Enlarge Image Lexus

While Lexus does have three-row SUVs in its stable, the public has been begging for a three-row version of its popular RX for years. Now we unwashed masses will finally get one.

Lexus will use the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show as the debut location for the RX 350L, a lengthened, three-row version of its popular RX crossover. It won't be the only variant -- a hybrid RX 450hL is also coming, but that will be announced at a later time.

The Lexus RX is as popular as it's ever been. The automaker typically sells between 7,000 and 10,000 units per month, and December tends to be its most popular month. Perhaps all those holiday advertisements with bow-adorned RXs are actually working. For the last four years, Lexus sold more than 100,000 RX models each year.

The RX was redesigned for the 2016 model year, adopting much of its style from other new Lexus vehicles like the NX. In the case of the RX 350, its 3.5-liter V6 puts out 295 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. In flashy F Sport guise, the all-wheel-drive ute achieves 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway.