This OBD2 Scanner Can Diagnose Your Vehicle's Maintenance Needs for Just $25

The panic that sets in when the check engine light comes on is something most drivers have experienced at one time or another. And there are plenty of other maintenance alerts and warnings on most vehicles. Having an OBD2 scanner will help you gain valuable insight into the health of your vehicle by diagnosing error codes and sending information right to your phone, which can spare you some anxiety the next time you have a warning light on your dash. Normally $40, Amazon has cut the price of the to just $25, saving you 37%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This device is easy to install -- the sensor plugs right into the OBD2 port of most gas-powered vehicles from 1996 onward. It then uses Bluetooth to wirelessly sync with an app on your smartphone. It's compatible with both iPhones and Androids. While the app is free to use, you can also unlock additional features with a Fixd premium subscription, but it's not required to make great use of this device.

Not only does the app tell you which component is having issues, but it gives details about how serious the problem is so that you can make the best judgment for how to proceed with maintenance and repairs. Plus, you can grab a Fixd sensor for every vehicle in your household and sync them to one app so that you can keep track of everything from one place. The sensor can even keep up with your maintenance schedule and send reminders so you can get your vehicle serviced on time.