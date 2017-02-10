This Mercedes-Benz Metris concept is a literal toolbox on wheels

Your average cargo van is basically a toolbox, but Mercedes-Benz's newest concept takes that metaphor to its literal extremes.

The Mercedes-Benz Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox concept debuted at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. It's meant to show the pure versatility of the Metris with a bit of flashy kit thrown in for good measure. It's built to resemble an actual toolbox, with a handle on top and a side panel that opens up to reveal the cargo area.

Inside, the concept is a bit more down to earth. It features a whole bunch of kit, from shelves and removable cases to a tile floor and a clear partition between the cargo and passenger areas. No matter what sort of job you've got, this concept can haul the tools necessary to get the job done.

The powertrain is completely untouched. It packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, which puts out 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque -- it's the same four-banger found in a variety of base-model Mercedes vehicles. It can handle more than 2,500 pounds of payload, and it'll tow more than 5,000 pounds.

The Metris is also available as a passenger van, but where's the fun in hauling people around? I don't know about you, but I'd rather ride around in a cargo van with bright blue accents and a big ol' handle jutting out of the top. Just be careful when entering a parking garage -- you don't want to shear the thing off.