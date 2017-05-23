How to open the Tesla Model X's falcon doors in an emergency

The "falcon" doors of the Tesla Model X are both visually and technologically impressive. But what happens in the event the doors no longer open themselves? Thankfully, there's a video for that.

The above video shows the correct way to open the Model X's doors in the event they don't open on their own. Like all other doors with electric latches, there's an emergency release cable hidden away. In the Model X, it's behind the speaker cover on the door. Just give that cable a tug, and the door will open manually.

It's a heavy door, so it will require some effort to shove open, but in the event you need to exit a non-functioning Tesla Model X in a hurry, now you know how to do it.

Sure, the process is also described in the owner's manual, but not everybody reads the owner's manual, even on an expensive car loaded with proprietary tech. And non-owners might be curious, too. Thankfully, there's a YouTube video for just about everything.

(Hat tip to InsideEVs!)