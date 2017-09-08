This giveaway will make your tires smarter

Do you want to increase the tech in your car? Now's your chance.

Roadshow and Nonda have joined forces to give two of our readers a chance to win* a Zus Smart Tire Safety Monitor. This system consists of four valves, a receiver and the Zus app. You can use this system to keep an eye on your tire pressure, which will keep you safer and improve your fuel economy. This system costs $120 and you can read more about it in our first take.

So how you can enter this giveaway? Please read our rules carefully, agree to our terms and conditions and fill out the form below. Don't forget to share the link you get after registering. You can get up to 10 extra entries for each friend that signs up using your personal link.

Good luck and please let us know in the comment section what other prizes you would like to see in our Roadshow giveaways.