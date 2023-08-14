X
This $90 Portable Jump Starter Is a Must-Have for Your Car's Emergency Kit

The Avapow A68 has enough power to start any gasoline engine, and right now you can snag it for over $200 off.

An Avapow jump starter and cables against an orange background.
Avapow

Whether you're heading across town or across the country, you shouldn't leave home without a portable jump starter in your car's emergency kit. It could end up being a lifesaver, and right now, you can snag one at a great price. This Avapow A68 jump starter can handle even the largest engines, and Walmart currently has it on sale for just $90, which saves you a whopping $210 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don'w want to miss out on these savings. 

With a peak current of 6,000A, this Avapow portable jump starter can handle just about any vehicle on the road. It has enough power to start any gasoline engine, as well as diesel engines of up to 12L, making it great for cars, trucks and motorcycles, as well as boats, ATVs and more. It's incredibly easy to use, and the intelligent jumper clamp has eight different protection systems in place so you don't damage the starter or your battery. This portable jump starter also has a built-in LED flashlight to help you see what you're doing, as well as dual USB ports so you can use it to charge your phone or other small devices as well.

