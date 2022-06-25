This 6-Wheel RC Stunt Car Costs Just $20 With This Early Prime Day Deal

Remote-controlled cars are a fun way to spend time at any age, and the RC world is full of nearly infinite options to choose from. Whether you want to zoom around the house or go off-road, this early Prime Day deal from Amazon will have you conquering different terrains in no time.

JoyStone's usually lists for $33, but you can save 40% off the cost when you use code 40F26RVF at checkout, bringing the price to just $20. This offer is available now through June 30. But you can expect a lot of other great deals on everything from gadgets and electronics to household goods and beyond ahead of Prime Day, which officially kicks off July 12.

This car has six wheels to provide a ton of flexibility and is packed with cool features including drift function, 360-degree rotating, double-side driving, auto demo and more. There is a rear fog stream spray with LED lights, as well as real car sounds, that make watching this RC stunt car a blast.

You'll get between 40 to 50 minutes of playing time per charge, depending on which settings and functions you use, and the USB rechargeable batteries will take about two hours to reach a full charge. The remote will work up to a distance of 200 feet and the car reaches a top speed of 7 miles per hour.

It also includes a transform function that allows the remote control vehicle's wheels to stretch forward or backward to traverse all sorts of terrains and climb over obstacles both inside and out. The car is compact enough to take with you to the park or on vacation as well, and it is made from high-quality ABS plastic, so it is durable enough to explore and endure a few bumps along the way.

Keep in mind that the included 2.4GHz radio controller uses two AAA batteries for power, which you will need to control the car.

