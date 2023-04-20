These Electric Vehicles No Longer Qualify for the EV Tax Credit

Stricter manufacturing standards for the electric-vehicle tax credit went into effect this week, making several carmakers ineligible for the $7,500 tax break.

That's because the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden last August, divided the credit into two parts: To qualify for $3,750 of it, at least half of the value of battery components must now be produced or assembled in North America. To claim the other half, 40% of the value of critical minerals like graphite, lithium and cobalt must be sourced from the US or a free-trade partner.

Both percentages will increase in the coming years, with battery components reaching 100% in 2029 and minerals maxing out at 80% in 2027. The new guidance went into effect on April 18 and less than a dozen EV models still qualify for the full incentive, according to the Treasury Department.

Read more: How to Claim the $7,500 EV Tax Credit

Which cars no longer qualify for the EV tax credit?

As of April 19, several EVs that previously qualified for the credit no longer do:

Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro PHEV

BMW 330e sedan

BMW X5 xDrive45e SUV

Genesis GV70 Electrified SUV

Nissan Leaf

Volvo S60 PHEV, Extended Range and T8 Recharge

The Ford F-150 Lightning, built in Dearborn, Michigan, qualifies for the full credit. Nick Miotke/CNET

Which EVs do still qualify for the full credit?

Only 11 vehicles qualify for the full $7,500 credit:

The Treasury Department has said the list of approved cars will likely grow as some manufacturers have yet to submit documentation. Already since the agency released its initial list of approved models on April 17, all versions of Volkswagen's 2023 ID 4 have been made eligible for the full $7,500 credit.

That makes VW the only foreign automaker to currently have a battery-electric vehicle eligible for the full $7,500.

"This shows that we made the right decision to localize production of the ID.4 in Tennessee and invest even further in battery production, components and innovation," VW Group of America CEO Pablo Di Si said in a statement.

Not all Teslas qualify for the full credit, though the Model 3 Performance does. Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Which EVs are now only eligible for half of the credit?

The new standards also trimmed how much of the tax break many EV owners could claim. Models from Ford and Stellantis that previously qualified for the full credit are now only eligible for half.

The standard Tesla Model 3 is also only eligible for a $3,750 credit, though the Performance model is still eligible for the full $7,500.

Nine vehicles are eligible for the $3,750 credit:

2022-23 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid

2022-23 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid

2022-23 Ford E-Transit

2022-23 Ford Mustang Mach-E (standard and extended range battery)

2022-23 Ford Escape plug-in hybrid

2022-23 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

2022-23 Tesla Model 3 (standard range rear-wheel drive)

2022-23 Rivian R1S

2022-23 Rivian R1T

After EV-maker Rivian provided documentation to the IRS that its 2023 R1T and R1S meet the critical minerals requirement, certain configurations of both vehicles were made eligible for the $3,750 credit.

Why the requirements for the EV tax credits changed

The new rules are intended to lower costs for consumers while still benefiting US manufacturers, according to Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.

The new rules, Yellen said in March, will "help consumers save up to $7,500 on a new clean vehicle and hundreds of dollars per year on gas, while creating American manufacturing jobs and strengthening our energy and national security."

Currently, more than half (56%) of battery components are sourced from China, with which relations have been increasingly strained.

Beginning in 2024, EVs that contain battery parts from "a foreign entity of concern" -- a classification that includes China, Russia, Iran and North Korea -- will be unable to claim any of the credit.

In 2025, that standard will be applied to critical minerals, as well.

Will foreign carmakers become eligible for the EV tax credit?

Automakers anticipated tighter restrictions and many are already investing in US manufacturing with an eye to getting approval. German automaker BMW, for example, is spending $1.7 billion on its South Carolina operations, earmarked for building EVs and batteries.

Hyundai is building a $5.5 billion EV manufacturing plant in Bryan County, Georgia, where it will also produce batteries. The Korean carmaker says at least 300,000 Hyundai, Genesis and Kia EVs will roll off the line annually starting in 2025.