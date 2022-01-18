Goldblum goes gonzo for motorcycles on The World According to Jeff Goldblum

One of the things that I love most about motorcycles is the culture they inspire -- or, really, cultures. There are countless tribes in motorcycling, and while there are plenty of things to differentiate them from one another, they also have much in common. Exploring the shared interests of those many subcultures is also something that appeals to Jeff Goldblum.

I know, I know, that Jeff Goldblum thing seemed like a hard turn that came out of nowhere, but it makes sense, I promise. Mr. Goldblum has a television program on Disney Plus called The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which sees him joyfully exploring cultures and technologies of all kinds. As part of the show's second season, Jeff is digging into the world of motorcycles.

In the episode, which premiers on Wednesday, Goldblum finds himself revisiting life on two wheels after decades away. He first learned to ride for a role in the beloved 1975 Robert Altman film Nashville, in which he played a character known as Tricycle Man. The tricycle in question is a super-stretched three-wheeled chopper, and while it's not precisely a motorcycle, it's close enough, dammit. Goldblum attempted to take the motorcycle licensing test and failed, incidentally, so don't expect to see him ripping dank wheelies any time soon.

Still, I've seen the motorcycle episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and -- spoiler alert -- it's great. It's more of a broad overview than a deep dive, by necessity, but what it does exceptionally well is focus on people in motorcycling who may not always get as much of the spotlight as they deserve, specifically women and people of color. It's refreshing, and more representative of the bike scene in LA that I know and love than what I often see portrayed on screen.

What really brings it all together (and makes the show so good in general) is Goldblum's genuine excitement and curiosity towards the people he meets. It's pretty dang heartwarming, and it's definitely something we could all use a little more of right now, given the state of the world. You should absolutely check it out.

The second part of the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum debuts on Disney Plus on Wednesday and features episode topics including puzzles, birthdays, backyards, tiny things in addition to motorcycles.