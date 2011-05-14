The ultimate Hyundai

Josh Miller/CNET

The Equus is not your typical Hyundai. First of all, it costs a lot more, over 50 grand, than you would expect from the economy car maker. It also has a V-8, massage seats, and a refrigerator between the rear seats. It competes favorably with the Lexus LS 460, which Hyundai clearly had in its sights when it designed the car. And although it might seem pricey for a Hyundai, it undercuts every other luxury sedan on the market by 10s of thousands of dollars.

In Ultimate trim, the Equus comes with two big, powered seats in back, the right side featuring an ottoman. There is also a rear seat entertainment system. With all the money you save buying the Equus over a Mercedes-Benz S-class, you can give the chauffeur a raise.

