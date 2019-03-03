The Tesla Model Y will be unveiled on March 14

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just announced the company will reveal the Model Y at its design studio in Los Angeles on March 14.

Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

The Model Y is a crossover SUV that will share 75 percent of its parts with the Model 3, which is currently Tesla's cheapest car.

We know little about the Model Y at this point. Tesla released a black and white promo image in June 2017.

Earlier this year we heard rumblings a reveal was closer than previously anticipated. Previously Musk has stated the car would be on the market by 2020 and would herald a "manufacturing revolution".

As for pricing, Musk says the car is about 10 percent bigger than the Model 3, so will cost roughly 10 percent more.

Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10% bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10% more & have slightly less range for same battery — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

More pricing and specs will be unveiled at the March 14 event, Musk tweeted.

Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

Elon Musk also announced that Tesla's first v3.0 Supercharger station is going live this coming Wednesday.

First public Tesla V3.0 Supercharger Station goes live Wed 8pm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019