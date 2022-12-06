17 Gifts at All-Time Lows Gifts Under $30 'Forest Bubble' on Mars RSV and the Holidays MyHeritage 'AI Time Machine' Postage Stamp Price Increase Household Items on Amazon Melatonin vs. GABA
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

The Hover-1 Hoverboard Is Down to $80 -- Today Only

With dual 160-watt motors, LED lights and a maximum ride range of 3 miles, this is the perfect rideable gift this season -- and it's $40 off right now.
The Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard is displayed against a yellow background.
Hover-1/CNET

Ditch the skateboards this holiday season and go high-tech with a hoverboard. These devices have mushroomed in popularity, bringing more competition to the market, which has driven prices down to reasonable levels. Plus, you can occasionally find good deals on these eco-friendly rideable toys. The Hover-1 hoverboard is discounted by $40 at Best Buy right now, cutting the cost down to just $80. This offer expires tonight, so hurry if you want to snag one at this low price.

See at Best Buy

The Hover-1 makes a great gift and is a good choice for younger folks who want to cruise around the neighborhood. It has dual 160-watt motors, 6.5-inch tires, nonslip rubber footpads, bright LED headlights and light-up wheels, and a top speed of 7 mph. The Hover-1 will take about five hours to get a full charge, which will provide a maximum ride range of up to 3 miles.

Note that this device is recommended for children ages 8 and above and has a maximum weight capacity of 160 pounds. If you're shopping for an older teen or adult, you might want to choose a more powerful hoverboard model with a higher weight capacity, or even an e-bike or scooter.

Read more: Great Holiday Tech Gifts for $100 or Less

Find the right car for you
View Local Inventory