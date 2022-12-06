The Hover-1 Hoverboard Is Down to $80 -- Today Only

Ditch the skateboards this holiday season and go high-tech with a hoverboard. These devices have mushroomed in popularity, bringing more competition to the market, which has driven prices down to reasonable levels. Plus, you can occasionally find good deals on these eco-friendly rideable toys. The is discounted by $40 at Best Buy right now, cutting the cost down to just $80. This offer expires tonight, so hurry if you want to snag one at this low price.

The Hover-1 makes a great gift and is a good choice for younger folks who want to cruise around the neighborhood. It has dual 160-watt motors, 6.5-inch tires, nonslip rubber footpads, bright LED headlights and light-up wheels, and a top speed of 7 mph. The Hover-1 will take about five hours to get a full charge, which will provide a maximum ride range of up to 3 miles.

Note that this device is recommended for children ages 8 and above and has a maximum weight capacity of 160 pounds. If you're shopping for an older teen or adult, you might want to choose a more powerful hoverboard model with a higher weight capacity, or even an e-bike or scooter.

