The Honda Accord Coupe is dead, and a whole segment goes with it

Anyone with an understanding of the automotive industry knew the Honda Accord Coupe wasn't long for this world, but its demise was cemented with the introduction of the 10th-generation Accord sedan.

Honda confirmed that there would be no more Accord Coupes, which puts the final nail in the coffin for an entire segment. Back in the day, you could get coupe variants of a number of midsize sedans, including the Nissan Altima and even the Toyota Camry.

Honda

But, over time, those models went away. The Altima Coupe disappeared with the introduction of the 2013 model. The Camry Coupe disappeared much earlier, before the 1997 model year, but it was pushed into its own model line, the Camry Solara. That one went away after the 2008 model year.

These days, if you want a midsize coupe based off a sedan, you have to head to the luxury segment, where the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is alive and well. There are other midsize luxury coupes, like the Infiniti Q60 and the Lexus RC, but those aren't marketed as two-door variants of four-door vehicles. I suppose muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro could be included in that group, as well, since they're not exactly small.

The 2017 Honda Accord Coupe will be the model's swan song. It's still available with an I4 or V6 engine, and you can even opt for a manual transmission on the high-horsepower V6 model. Its fuel economy lags behind a comparably equipped sedan, and its higher price tag probably didn't boost its sales, either.

It's a shame to see it go, but it won't be forgotten. If anything, removing the coupe will allow Honda to focus all its efforts into building the best sedan possible, which is necessary in an industry that's increasingly swallowed up by consumer desire for crossovers. With two new turbocharged engines and a whole bunch of tech, the 2018 Accord is looking pretty good, even with four doors instead of two.