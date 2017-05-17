The hardcore 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will cost $70,000

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE takes all the power and capability of the standard ZL1 and gives it a large dose of track-friendly equipment. That kind of prowess doesn't come cheap, but thankfully, it won't break the bank.

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will cost $69,995, including a $995 destination charge. Technically, it's not its own model. Rather, everything you get in the 1LE is actually a package upgrade for the Camaro ZL1, called the "1LE Extreme Track Performance Package," otherwise known as order code A1Z. It will only be available for the ZL1 coupe -- sorry, convertible fans.

For the low, low price of $7,500, you can transform the ZL1 into a track monster. The 1LE package adds a carbon fiber rear wing, canards and air deflectors to help smash the car into the ground. Multimatic's amazing DSSV suspension is along for the ride, and front ride height is adjustable, as is the rear sway bar.

The ZL1 1LE also packs a new set of wheels, which are 1.0 inch wider than the ZL1's but also 1.0 inch smaller in diameter. That size change creates a net contact patch that's 10 percent larger, yet the setup reduces unsprung weight by about 3.3 pounds per corner. Including thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat, the ZL1 1LE is about 60 pounds lighter than a traditional ZL1 coupe.

Its powertrain remains the same -- a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 putting out 650 horsepower. It's the same motor found in the Cadillac CTS-V and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Its six-speed manual transmission includes active rev matching, and it'll come to a stop quickly thanks to a set of Brembo brakes. The ZL1 1LE goes on sale this summer, along with the rest of the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro lineup.