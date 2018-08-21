The Grand Tour gets its own video game

Amazon scored big when it picked up the former Top Gear crew for its own series, The Grand Tour. Now, it's time for Clarkson, Hammond and May to make the leap from the television screen to, um, another input on the same television screen.

Amazon announced today that it will release The Grand Tour Game on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game will closely mimic the show, offering players the chance to relive some of the cars, locations and challenges featured on the first three seasons of Amazon's streaming series. In addition to single-player action, there will also be a four-player, split-screen multiplayer option, as well.

The game isn't just a reskinned version of Gran Turismo or anything like that. Amazon Game Studios in Seattle created The Grand Tour Game, using Amazon's own game-specific tech, in addition to its in-house web services. The graphics in the trailer might not be up to Forza or GT snuff, but they look pretty good.

Like many other new games, The Grand Tour Game will also offer season pass DLC. Buy into the season pass, and every time a new Grand Tour episode drops during its third season, you'll get access to new cars, tracks and challenges from that episode.