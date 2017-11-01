Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May can't stay idle for too long. "The Grand Tour's" first season started last November, and its second season is due to start in about a month's time.

"The Grand Tour's" second season kicks off on Dec. 8 and like last year you can catch the whole thing on Amazon Prime Video. A new trailer came out with the announcement and, also like last year, it's packed with cars, antics and old men making childish jokes.

The former "Top Gear" trio's adventures take them to snowy mountaintops and mud pits, with a variety of supercars, off-roaders and just about every other type of car in between. There even appears to be a tank in there, because every good car show needs a tank.

If you don't have Amazon Prime, this is as good a reason as any to sign up for the free trial. Whatever you do, don't join the millions who pirated the previous season -- that's not very nice.