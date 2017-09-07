The Ford Ranger Raptor is real, and it looks spectacular

After spy shots revealed a rather bulky Ford midsize truck, the company has finally let the cat out of the bag -- the Ranger Raptor is real, and it's going to be awesome.

Ford's Australian arm has only given us a teaser, but the most important part is that it confirmed that the brand's midsize truck will be given a hardcore, dune-bashing variant based on the big-boy Raptor we enjoy here in the US.

The video doesn't give away any specs, but it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the Ranger Raptor will carry a turbocharged EcoBoost engine, just like its bigger brother. Although, given the Ranger Raptor's smaller size, perhaps it can get away with a 2.0-liter I4 instead of the stonking 3.5-liter V6. Ford also makes a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, but that has yet to be adapted to a performance vehicle, unlike the other two engines.

Australia will receive the Ranger Raptor in 2018, and in theory, it could eventually make its way to the US, too. That said, we don't get the Ranger in any form until 2019, so no matter when it arrives, we're going to be stuck waiting and watching other countries have all the fun.