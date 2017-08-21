The first Bugatti Chiron in the US is very yellow

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most intricate vehicles available for purchase. It makes sense, then, that the first US delivery would take place during one of the year's most prestigious automotive events.

Bugatti delivered its first US-spec Chiron to its owner at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, part of the Monterey Car Week celebration. Approximately 30 percent of Chiron orders come from the US, and with a price tag of $2.998 million, it's clearly no small order. Only 500 will be built worldwide, and already, over half have been sold.

Enlarge Image Bugatti

The first Chiron in the US wears a very yellow paint job, with the whole front end adorned in yellow, while the back of the vehicle is draped in black. The wheels are yellow, as is the accent stripe that follows the curved panel just behind the doors.

The interior keeps the theme alive with a whole lot of yellow leather on just about every possible panel. The center console, seats and door panels all feature the stuff, while the rest of the interior keeps it subtle in black. It's bound to turn heads wherever it goes, although a subtler Chiron would be bound to produce the same reactions.

With 1,479 horsepower surging to all four wheels, the Chiron has plenty of performance to back up the panache. It'll hit at least 261 mph thanks to four turbochargers putting out a whopping 26.8 psi of boost pressure, but the speedometer has marks all the way up to 310.